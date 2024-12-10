Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,244 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teleflex by 564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 263,743 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Teleflex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172,335 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $25,550,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1,008.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NYSE:TFX opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $184.19 and a one year high of $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

