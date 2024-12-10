Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $350,000 Investment in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 63.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $299,952.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,525.58. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,628,880.92. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,173 shares of company stock worth $8,936,331. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

