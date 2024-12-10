Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 380,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 228,737 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

