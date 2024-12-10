UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ESE stock opened at $142.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.11.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

