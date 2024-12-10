UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 14,223 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 103,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 414.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,083,000 after buying an additional 234,400 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,543.72. This represents a 12.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.38.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Cinemark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

