UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,272 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $1,539,245.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $2,939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,336,734.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,540,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.