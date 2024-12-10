Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 348,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $446.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.13 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.11.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Microsoft from $501.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.36.

View Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,911,598. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.32, for a total transaction of $874,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,916.64. The trade was a 3.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,700 shares of company stock worth $16,265,367. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.