UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CRI opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

