UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 8,610 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avista worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 202.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 383.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avista during the second quarter worth $5,638,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Trading Up 0.4 %

AVA stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.48. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

