Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter worth $23,306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the second quarter worth about $3,095,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Atkore Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ATKR opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $194.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $788.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.49 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, Director Jeri L. Isbell sold 3,353 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $315,282.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,757.55. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,924 shares of company stock worth $1,614,975 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

