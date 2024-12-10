UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 2,401 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Terex worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.56.

Terex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

