Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

