ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,229.60. The trade was a 46.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.14. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

