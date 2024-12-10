Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 9,788 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 922.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 828,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 747,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 43.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 77,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $7.77.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

