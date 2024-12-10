Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Position Lifted by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

