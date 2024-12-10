Centiva Capital LP Makes New $383,000 Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPB opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.26 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

