Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after purchasing an additional 863,157 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 591.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after purchasing an additional 607,598 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $16,614,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 286.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $43.15 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

