10,906 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

ALLY stock opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

