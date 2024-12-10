Centiva Capital LP Has $372,000 Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

PRAA opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $842.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.49.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. PRA Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $281.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

