3,480 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 1.4 %

IDA stock opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 63.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IDA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.83.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

