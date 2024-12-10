Centiva Capital LP Has $353,000 Stock Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96,847 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRA. TD Cowen raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($16.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

