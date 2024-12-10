Centiva Capital LP Grows Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,204 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $214,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $16,623,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 1,855.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 322,772 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 132.7% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 636,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 363,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in CommScope by 415.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 151,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

CommScope Price Performance

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.