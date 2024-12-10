Centiva Capital LP Takes $378,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 77,565 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 150,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,197.35. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $913,800. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

