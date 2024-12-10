Centiva Capital LP Takes $386,000 Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 17.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Stock Down 17.7 %

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

