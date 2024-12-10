Centiva Capital LP Acquires 20,281 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 168.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,281 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 61.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 237,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,264 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 364,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 238,712 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

