Centiva Capital LP Buys New Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 215.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 115.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverQuote from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on EverQuote from $36.50 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

EverQuote Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $653.99 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $144.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,517.40. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $33,181.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,716 shares of company stock worth $188,810. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

