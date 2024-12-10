Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,261 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 2,015.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

PROG Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.65. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,518.80. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Michaels sold 27,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $1,289,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,310,572.71. This trade represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.