Centiva Capital LP Makes New $361,000 Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 411.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,113,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 895,917 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 33.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $209.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.54 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

