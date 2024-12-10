Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 79.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 1.95. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is -872.65%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

