Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,378,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 686,070 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,968 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after acquiring an additional 363,345 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,097,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000.

LandBridge Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LB stock opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge Co LLC has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32.

LandBridge Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on LandBridge from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on LandBridge from $39.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

LandBridge Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

See Also

