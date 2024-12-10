Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,073 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.48 and a 1-year high of $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

