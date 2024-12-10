Centiva Capital LP Invests $347,000 in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,330 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 23.9% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Busey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 257.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $170.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

