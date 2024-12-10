4,532 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth $176,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,351,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,299,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,028,000.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.32. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

LINE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

