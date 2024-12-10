Centiva Capital LP Sells 23,900 Shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNM. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the second quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of VNM opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

