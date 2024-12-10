Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,435 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 15,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $366,785.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,695.14. This represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 25,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $641,342.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,427.87. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,650 in the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

