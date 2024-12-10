3,553 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Globe Life by 104.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,611,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,577,000 after acquiring an additional 822,638 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 277,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,279,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,303,000 after acquiring an additional 817,760 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,629,000 after acquiring an additional 693,346 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,074,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,420,000 after buying an additional 859,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.58.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.43. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total transaction of $1,560,192.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

