Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ING opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

