Centiva Capital LP Decreases Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 44.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 21.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $286,095.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,794.56. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $131.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $141.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

