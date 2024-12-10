Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 30,062 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DESP. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 72.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,824 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth approximately $15,680,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 107.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,213 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth approximately $11,836,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 78.4% in the third quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 1,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 626,952 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DESP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Despegar.com

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.