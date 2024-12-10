Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $1,345,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,247,475,000 after purchasing an additional 485,731 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

