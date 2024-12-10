Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,561,000 after purchasing an additional 137,830 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 409,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Transcat by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Transcat from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Transcat stock opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $951.65 million, a P/E ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). Transcat had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $67.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

