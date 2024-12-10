HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,998 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.72% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

