Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of AxoGen worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AxoGen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2,014.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,310,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AxoGen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AxoGen by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $645.63 million, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

