Centiva Capital LP Invests $379,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in RB Global by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RB Global by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in RB Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $97.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $60.84 and a one year high of $99.79.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 17,883 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $1,505,569.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,261,134.93. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

