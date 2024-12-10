Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,841 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the second quarter worth $29,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JOYY by 780.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 232,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 206,152 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 480,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 374,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Stock Up 1.5 %

YY stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YY. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of JOYY from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

