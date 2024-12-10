HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.