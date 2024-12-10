The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE TRV opened at $251.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.