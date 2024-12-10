Centiva Capital LP Has $347,000 Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 40,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE HY opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $971.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.00). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

