Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 748.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Grab during the third quarter valued at $962,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Grab by 3.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,605,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 299,354 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Grab by 25.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 552,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Grab by 179.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,462,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Grab by 24.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,095,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 211,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of Grab stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

