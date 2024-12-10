Centiva Capital LP Makes New $410,000 Investment in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $799.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

